Entertainment

Updated on: Sunday, September 12, 2021, 09:12 PM IST

Ganesh Chaturthi 2021: It's socially-distanced celebration for Sanjay Leela Bhansali

The filmmaker has kept it low-key this year
Subhash K Jha
Filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s work diary might be packed with his varied projects, but there’s one thing he always makes time for — Ganesh Chaturthi. The filmmaker, who is an avid Ganesha bhakt, said while they have brought Bappa home this year as well, the scale of the festival is much less.

“Every year, my mother and I celebrate the festival and bring a Ganesha idol home. This year is no exception, although we aren’t allowing visitors,” said Sanjay, who had tested Covid positive earlier this year.

Like almost everyone, the filmmaker has also kept the festival low-key. “Only my sister, Bela (Segal, director), and her family will be home for Ganpati. So, it’s just family this year, and that’s the way it should be for everyone, though we miss the influx of friends and relatives at our place. We are going through a tough time. Hopefully, during the next Ganesh Chaturthi, the pandemic would have receded,” Sanjay concluded.

Published on: Monday, September 13, 2021, 07:00 AM IST
