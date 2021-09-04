Sanjay Leela Bhansali plans to revive 'Inshallah' without Salman Khan; to retain Alia Bhatt

Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s love story, Inshallah, created quite an excitement among the audience over the fresh pairing of Salman Khan and Alia Bhatt. However, the project was scrapped over creative differences between Salman and Bhansali. But all is not lost. Friends of Bhansali say he intends to revive the project.

“Though not with Salman. After the nightmare of trying to make Inshallah with the actor, Bhansali won’t work with the Salman again, though he wants to make the movie with Alia. But it will be with another male star. At this point mentioning any name would be speculative. But it won’t be Shah Rukh Khan, as he has already done a film with Alia (Gauri Shinde’s Dear Zindagi),” says Bhansali’s friend.

However, it could be Ajay Devgn, who is making a cameo in Gangubai Kathiawadi. Bhansali has been keen to cast Ajay again in his films as the lead after their beautiful collaboration in Hum...Dil De Chuke Sanam.

Published on: Saturday, September 04, 2021, 07:00 AM IST