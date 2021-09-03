'This film feels special already': Pankaj Tripathi begins filming for 'Oh My God 2'

Pankaj Tripathi, who is basking in the praise coming his way for the recently-released Mimi, has moved on to his next project. The actor will be seen in the sequel of the 2013 blockbuster, OMG: Oh My God. “We’ve just begun shooting, and this film feels special already. The director, Amit Rai, is quite talented. I always try to enjoy the project I am working on. After all, it is going to be a part of my life for the next six-eight months. I don’t know how some actors sulk and work with each other for months or even years in some cases. Mujhe toh ghutan si hone lagti hai (I feel suffocated in such an environment). I like working in a happy space. And on the sets of Oh My God 2, everything is calm and comfortable,” he shares.

When the first movie, OMG: Oh My God released in 2013, it had stirred up a controversy. Ask him about the sequel and whether it might ruffle a few feathers; Pankaj says, “I don’t think so. But one never knows. Jab hoga toh dekha jayega (We’ll see when it releases). Even Mimi faced so much heat over the surrogacy issue. But I really enjoyed working with Kriti Sanon. She is an intelligent, well-read, and articulate girl. I look forward to working with her again.”

Pankaj is also excited about working with Akshay Kumar in Oh My God 2. “He is such a professional actor and, from what I hear, a real team player. I’ve never worked with him before. I’m looking forward to him joining the shoot,” says Pankaj.

Published on: Friday, September 03, 2021, 07:00 AM IST