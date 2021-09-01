'For me, home is where my parents are': Tiger Shroff on buying a luxurious 8 BHK house in Mumbai

Tiger Shroff's Bollywood debut, Heropanti (2014), might not have worked in his favour. But over the years, Tiger has established himself as one of the most bankable action stars — his movies like the Baaghi series, War are proof of his prowess. From performing gravity-defying stunts in films and keeping his fans abreast of his exercise routines on social media, Tiger is an inspiration for fitness enthusiasts. Recently, he shared a slo-mo video on Instagram, flaunting a physique enough to cause envy even the best of fitness lovers. Earlier in August, Tiger made his singing debut. He released a reprised version of Vande Mataram in collaboration with actor and producer Jackky Bhagnani and choreographer, Remo D'Souza. Recently, the actor made headlines when he bought a sprawling eight BHK apartment in Khar, Mumbai. The Shroff family — Tiger, his parents, actor Jackie Shroff and Ayesha Shroff, his sister Krishna — have made it their new address. In a candid chat, Tiger talks about ticking one off from his bucket list, his singing debut, and more. Excerpts:

What does 'home' mean to you?

Home feels like home when my parents are with me. The size of the house doesn’t matter to me. For me, home is where my parents are. They mean the world to me. Everything I do, it is to make them feel proud of me. I always pray that I never do anything to disappoint them. I am just so grateful to the Lord that I am able to buy a house for my parents. That was on my to-do list even before I became an actor.

Recently, your father joked about the new home being your gift to your mom and he is just a passer-by. How would you respond to him?

Dad is trying to be cool and casual about it. But he is as excited about our new home as my mother. We all are excited. This home is equally important for my parents and my sister.

Advertisement

How do you see your journey so far?

I see it as just that — A journey. I feel it’s my parents’ blessings that has brought me where I am. I couldn’t have hoped for a better family.

Tell us about Vande Mataram. What led to the singing debut?

I am grateful to producer Jackky Bhagnani — he pushed me to sing the song. I was too nervous as it was a huge responsibility to sing for our country. I wanted to give my 100 per cent and put every ounce of emotion into the words and lyrics. I was singing as it was meant to be the voice of every Indian. I am also grateful to Prime Minister Narendra Modiji for his approval of our honest effort.

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Wednesday, September 01, 2021, 07:00 AM IST