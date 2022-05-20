From Tiger Shroff to Vidyut Jammwal: Six Bollywood actors who are muscular and flexible

Tiger Shroff

Known for his captivating dance moves, elasticity and athletic build, Tiger Shroff had to make the list.

Vidyut Jammwal

The Khuda Haafiz actor has looks that could kill and muscles to die for.

Karan Singh Grover

A heartthrob with chocolate-boy good looks, Karan Singh Grover gives us body goals! He’s a fitness freak with the perfect balance of muscles and flexibility.

Sonu Sood

Where have all the good men gone, you ask? Here they are! Sonu Sood is serving us with some good looks, good looks and good looks.

Vijay Deverakonda

And who can forget the ever-so-fir Vijay Deverakonda! The actor has undergone training for mixed martial arts for his upcoming film Liger alongside Mike Tyson.

Abhimanyu Dassani

The Nikamma actor is definitely not-so-nikamma when it comes to staying fit.

Published on: Friday, May 20, 2022, 07:00 AM IST