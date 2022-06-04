From Sara Ali Khan to Janhvi Kapoor and Tara Sutaria to Jasmin Bhasin, these actresses slay in black

Black is always a good idea in fashion. Bollywood divas have always made a splash in their all-black ensembles, and we think they can never go wrong with the colour! Here’s our roundup of gorgeous stars who have rocked it with ease.

Sara Ali Khan

Count on Sara Ali Khan to sport the hottest trends from the international runways, even when it comes to black dresses. She was seen in a dress, looking elegant and classic.

Janhvi Kapoor

Janhvi Kapoor’s top black dresses are either too glam to give a damn or sleek enough to make you go gaga over. She works her outfits like a pro, always!

Tara Sutaria

Every outfit she picks, whether to attend a show or just for a regular day out, Tara Sutaria is immensely fashionable and red-carpet-ready pretty much always.

Jasmin Bhasin

Jasmin Bhasin’s personal style reflects well on her choice of black outfits. She recently wore a semi-formal black velvet dress and shone like a star.