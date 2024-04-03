From 'No Affair Policy' to 'No Pregnancy'; Shocking Clauses Actors Are Made To Sign On TV Shows

The entertainment industry, particularly television, is known for its quirky contract clauses that actors are often subjected to. Amidst recent buzz surrounding a 'No affair policy' allegedly introduced on the sets of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, the online community is abuzz with curiosity. While Free Press Journal debunked the rumor of this clause being introduced in the contracts of the actors of the show, we delved deeper into the subject to uncover some bizarre contractual terms prevalent in the industry. And well, some of them really are, Bizzare!

The 'No affair clause':

Despite gaining attention due to the Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai controversy, this clause isn't new. A Source reveals to us about a hefty penalty of up to 1 crore rupees imposed on actors for engaging in relationships with a particular production house. While some productions permit relationships if they don't interfere with work, others enforce strict restrictions.

Working hours & pay cycle clauses:

A source close to a renowned production house reveals to us that newcomers working with their production house are made to sign a clause which states that they will have to work '14 hours a day.' Usually, TV actors have a 12 hour shift, but with this specific production house, the shift for new comers goes up to a 14 hour shift per day. Coming on the pay cycle, you'd fall in love with your 9-5 job after reading this one. A source informs us that actors are made to sign a clause which states that their first payment, after they sign the show, will be released 90-120 days post the first episode goes on air. Which means, 3-4 months post the first episode goes on air. We ask our source, what do actors do when they are not paid for such a long period. To this our source says, ''Nothing, they wait.'' Too much beneath the glitz and glamour right?

The 'one year' notice period clause:

While this clause differs from actor to actor and show to show, multiple sources have informed us about the long notice period actors are made to serve in case they want to quit the show. One production house makes their actors (selectively) serve a notice period of '1 year,' Another source informs us about a production house making their actors serve a notice period of 4-5 months.

The 'No pregnancy' clause:

Some production houses require female actors to sign a 'No pregnancy' clause, imposing penalties for violations. What if they break this clause? Well, in that case, a penalty awaits.

Bigg Boss' 'Big 1 crore' penalty:

Contestants on Bigg Boss face substantial penalties, up to 1 crore rupees, for rule violations or disruptive behavior, adding a high-stakes dimension to the reality show.

'As and when required termination' clause:

A few production houses make it a point to mention it in the contracts of their actors that they cannot quit the show without giving a prior notice of a said period of time. However, the production house can fire the actor without any prior notice. Our source says, ''We do not know how is this fair, but yes, an actor is made to sign this clause too.''

While these are just a few examples, the world of television contracts is rife with unusual clauses that highlight the complexities behind the glitz and glamour of the industry.