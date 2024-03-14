From MoodX To Hot Shots VIP: Govt Bans 18 OTT Platforms In India For Obscene & Vulgar Content; Check FULL LIST

The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting has blocked as many as 18 OTT platforms for obscene and vulgar content. The government has also banned several social media handles of these OTT platforms after issuing warnings multiple times.

Some of the apps are also banned for 'pornographic' content.

In a post on X, ANI wrote on Thursday (March 14), "Ministry of I&B blocks 18 OTT platforms for obscene and vulgar content after multiple warnings; 19 websites, 10 apps, 57 social media handles of OTT platforms blocked nationwide, says the government."

Out of the 10 banned apps, seven are available on Google Play Store and three on Apple App Store.

Take a look at the full list of banned OTT platforms here:

1. Dreams Films

2. Voovi

3. Uncut Adda

4. Tri Flicks

5. X Prime

6. Neon X VIP

7. Besharams

8. Hunters

9. Rabbit

10. Xtramood

11. Neoflicks

12. MoodX

13. Mojflix

14. Hot Shots VIP

15. Fugi

16. Chickooflix

17. Prime Play

18. Yessma

According to the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, a significant portion of the content hosted on these platforms was found to be obscene, vulgar, and portrayed woman in a demeaning manner.

"It depicted nudity and sexual acts in various inappropriate contexts, such as relationships between teachers and students, incestuous family relationships, etc. The content included sexual innuendos and, in some instances, prolonged segments of pornographic and sexually explicit scenes devoid of any thematic or societal relevance," the Ministry said.

The content on the above mentioned platforms violated Section 67 and 67A of the IT Act, Section 292 of the IPC, and Section 4 of the Indecent Representation of Woman (Prohibition) Act, 1986.

In a statement, the Ministry also mentioned, "One of the OTT apps amassed more than 1 crore downloads, while two others had over 50 lakh downloads on the Google Play Store."

It added, "Additionally, these OTT platforms extensively utilised social media to disseminate trailers, specific scenes, and external links aimed at attracting audiences to their websites and apps. The social media accounts of the concerned OTT platforms had a cumulative followership of over 32 lakh users."