From Hrithik to Malaika: 10 sizzling Instagram accounts to follow for fitness motivation

Fitness has become one of the major necessities for people around the world. Especially, if you are an actor, a model or an influencer, you have to be fit not just for yourself but to keep your fans motivated as well.

From Hrithik Roshan to Malaika Arora, these 10 sizzling Instagram accounts of Indian celebrities will give you enough fitness motivation for the rest of your lives.

Hrithik Roshan

Our very own Greek God, Hrithik Roshan, who was last seen in blockbuster hit War, is out and out a fitness freak. He himself own a chain of fitness centers named 'Cult.Fit'. His Instagram is full of his training videos and pictures, which you cannot ignore but learn from. Check out his posts here: