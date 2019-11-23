From Hrithik to Malaika: 10 sizzling Instagram accounts to follow for fitness motivation

Fitness has become one of the major necessities for people around the world. Especially, if you are an actor, a model or an influencer, you have to be fit not just for yourself but to keep your fans motivated as well.
From Hrithik Roshan to Malaika Arora, these 10 sizzling Instagram accounts of Indian celebrities will give you enough fitness motivation for the rest of your lives.
Hrithik Roshan
Our very own Greek God, Hrithik Roshan, who was last seen in blockbuster hit War, is out and out a fitness freak. He himself own a chain of fitness centers named 'Cult.Fit'. His Instagram is full of his training videos and pictures, which you cannot ignore but learn from. Check out his posts here:
Tiger Shroff
Tiger Shroff is nothing less than his War co-actor Hrithik when it comes to dancing, looks or fitness. In fact, his fitness level is way above than many of the Bollywood celebrities and his Instagram is a proof. From martial arts to amazing flips, Tiger has all kinds of videos on his social media to make you get up from the chair and have a run.
Disha Patani
Disha Patani who was last seen in Salman Khan starrer Bharat is again similar to her rumored boyfriend Tiger Shroff when it comes to fitness. One of the most motivated actresses herself, Disha's fitness routine is not for the faint hearts. Just going through her Instagram account will leave you awestruck.
Malaika Arora
There would be no fitness motivation in Bollywood if it wasn't for Malaika Arora. From yoga to weights, Malaika has a very strict fitness training for herself and every third post of hers on social media will give you motivation to work out and have that amazing body. Owning a yoga institute 'Diva Yoga' herself, she is an inspiration for every women out there.
Bani J
Bani J or VJ Bani earned her fame through Roadies and since then, she has come a long way. If you truly want to follow someone when it comes to having a toned body and an equal amount of toughness and strength, Bani is one person you cannot miss out on.
Milind Soman
Milind Soman's name will immediately remind you of running and why not? He is known the best for it. A model turned runner, Milind is goals to those who don't want to get a gym subscription and carry heavy weights. He has the most eco-friendly, easy and the cheapest way to stay fit, which is running. His social media will teach you enough on how you can stay the hottest and the fittest even after your 50s.
Sushmita Sen
When it comes to women after 40s who still look the youngest, Sushmita Sen is the person you cannot miss or ignore. Sushmita who recently turned 44-yr-old will make you hide your faces with her fitness level. Her workout and training videos are a regular on social media and if not all, she definitely has motivated a lot of her fans to pull up the pants and sweat it all out.
Vidyut Jamwal
Commando actor is not only an actor but also a martial artist. He has been into Indian martial arts since the age of three and you cannot do what he does but you can definitely learn and push yourself to at least start to reach the level he is at. He has made his Instagram account a hub of martial art classes by posting one of the toughest stunts and skills which only 2% of the fittest can do.
Shilpa Shetty
Lagging no where behind Malaika or Sushmita, Shilpa Shetty is another person who loves working out. She has her own fitness app 'Shilpa Shetty - Fitness (Yoga, Exercise & Diet)' to help the users choose a perfect plan for their body and achieve those body goals. Even her social media account has a lot of clips from her own training session from which you learn the techniques and ways to reach that fitness goal of yours.
Sidharth Malhotra
Last but not least, Marjaavan actor and a former model, Sidharth Malhotra is yet another person who can give you all the motivation and inspiration to keep yourself healthy and hot. From intense workout outdoors as well as indoors, Sid's training videos and pictures will fill you with everything you desire to tie those shoes and hit the gym.
(For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)