Has Hrithik Roshan hiked his fee post 'Super 30' and 'War'?

Understandably the Superstar’s price tag has become inflated. While the exact figure being demanded by Roshan is not known (no actor reveals his actual fee to anyone—not even to his wife—only his chartered accountant), a source working closely with the Superstar tells this writer that Roshan’s remuneration has increased “substantially”.

And the new price applies to all, including Yash Raj films. This means, if Aditya Chopra wants to sign Hrithik for the sequel of War, he would have to pay Hrithik his enhanced remuneration.

With every A-lister from Akshay Kumar to Ayushmann Khurrana charging through the roof, the time has come for the film industry to look for a new generation of stars.