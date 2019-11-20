She Got Ree: Katrina in Reebok's new fitness campaign

With it's catchy music and impactful lyrics, the video, has Katrina unleashing her energy in a free-spirited routine that's a combination of running, spinning, flexing, dancing and boxing.

"The 'She Got Ree' campaign encourages everyone to find their 'Ree' which is the joy and spirit of being fit," said the 'Bharat' lead prtaganist.

Commenting on the association, Sunil Gupta, Brand Director, Reebok India said, "This isn't just a sweat-dripping world of straining muscles, it's a place in which the natural joy of movement finds expression through avenues such as the gym, the outdoors, and everywhere in between. The campaign would inspire women to find their very own expression of fitness".