10 intense workout routines of birthday girl Sushmita Sen we dare you to try at home

Former Miss Universe Sushmita Sen is celebrating her 44th birthday today. The Bengali beauty started her Bollywood career from Mahesh Bhatt's 'Dastak' in 1996. After that, she has been unstoppable, with back to back hits on screen like Biwi No 1, Main Hoo Naa, and Maine Pyaar Kyun Kiya.

The actress is currently away from the screen since 2015 after her Bengali drama 'Nirbaak'. Apart from all this Sushmita also known for her love for fitness, gym and yoga. She keeps posting her workout videos on social media. She is giving us a tough competition with her fitness routines, even at this age.

Let's take a look at some her intense workout videos: