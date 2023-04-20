From Bhediya to Indian Matchmaking 3, Hindi films & shows to binge-watch on OTT this weekend

Here’s a complete weekly list of all the Hindi films and shows that you can enjoy on OTT over the weekend:
When and Where: Streaming now on Jio Cinema
Director: Amar Kaushik
Cast: Varun Dhawan, Kriti Sanon
Story: The film tells the tale of a man who transforms into a werewolf to protect his beloved and a doctor who strives to help him out.
When and Where: Streaming now on Netflix
Director: Pratim D Gupta
Cast: Shantanu Maheshwari, Tanya Maniktala
Story: Based in Kolkata, a vampire with a broken tooth falls for a dentist, but human and mystical forces conspire and strive to keep them apart.
When and Where: Streaming now on Netflix
Director: Smriti Mundhra
Cast: Sima Taparia
Story: Mumbai's star matchmaker Sima Taparia is out on a mission to help singles find their perfect match using her years of experience, Indian culture and traditional methods.
When and Where: Streaming now on Netflix
Director: Rohit Dhawan
Cast: Kartik Aaryan, Kriti Sanon, Ronit Bose Roy, Paresh Rawal, Manisha Koirala, Sunny Hinduja
Story: It is the story of a boy hated by his father since he was a toddler. His life changes when he discovers that he is the scion of a wealthy family and decides to earn their love as well as protect them against all odds.
(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)