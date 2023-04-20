From Bhediya to Indian Matchmaking 3, Hindi films & shows to binge-watch on OTT this weekend

Here’s a complete weekly list of all the Hindi films and shows that you can enjoy on OTT over the weekend:

BHEDIYA

When and Where: Streaming now on Jio Cinema

Director: Amar Kaushik

Cast: Varun Dhawan, Kriti Sanon

Story: The film tells the tale of a man who transforms into a werewolf to protect his beloved and a doctor who strives to help him out.

TOOTH PARI: WHEN LOVE BITES

When and Where: Streaming now on Netflix

Director: Pratim D Gupta

Cast: Shantanu Maheshwari, Tanya Maniktala

Story: Based in Kolkata, a vampire with a broken tooth falls for a dentist, but human and mystical forces conspire and strive to keep them apart.

INDIAN MATCHMAKING 3

When and Where: Streaming now on Netflix

Director: Smriti Mundhra

Cast: Sima Taparia

Story: Mumbai's star matchmaker Sima Taparia is out on a mission to help singles find their perfect match using her years of experience, Indian culture and traditional methods.

SHEHZADA

When and Where: Streaming now on Netflix

Director: Rohit Dhawan

Cast: Kartik Aaryan, Kriti Sanon, Ronit Bose Roy, Paresh Rawal, Manisha Koirala, Sunny Hinduja

Story: It is the story of a boy hated by his father since he was a toddler. His life changes when he discovers that he is the scion of a wealthy family and decides to earn their love as well as protect them against all odds.