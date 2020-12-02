Free Netflix for all on Dec 5-6: From 'The Crown' to 'Sex Education' - Top 10 shows to binge-watch under 48 hours

Online streaming giant Netflix will host 'StreamFest' in India on December 5-6 that will allow non-subscribers to experience the service for free.

"At Netflix, we want to bring the most amazing stories from across the world to all fans of entertainment in India. It's why we're hosting StreamFest: an entire weekend (December 5 12.01am-December 6 11.59pm) - of free Netflix," Netflix India Vice President (Content) Monika Shergill said.

She added that non-users of Netflix can sign up with their name, email or phone number, and password - and start streaming without any payment.

Here are some top Netflix shows you can binge-watch under 48 hours.

MINDHUNTER (2017) – Seasons 2

In the late 1970s two FBI agents expand criminal science by delving into the psychology of murder and getting uneasily close to all-too-real monsters.

UNBELIEVABLE (2019) – Season 1

After a young woman is accused of lying about a rape, two female detectives investigate a spate of eerily similar attacks. Inspired by true events.

NEVER HAVE I EVER (2020) – Season 1

After a traumatic year, an Indian-American teen just wants to spruce up her social status — but friends, family and feelings won’t make it easy on her.

DARK (2017) – Seasons 3

A missing child sets four families on a frantic hunt for answers as they unearth a mind-bending mystery that spans three generations.

SEX EDUCATION (2019) – Seasons 2

Insecure Otis has all the answers when it comes to sex advice, thanks to his therapist mom. So rebel Maeve proposes a school sex-therapy clinic.

STRANGER THINGS (2016) – Seasons 3

When a young boy vanishes, a small town uncovers a mystery involving secret experiments, terrifying supernatural forces and one strange little girl.

BODYGUARD (2018) – Season 1

After helping thwart a terrorist attack, a war veteran is assigned to protect a politician who was a main proponent of the very conflict he fought in.

MONEY HEIST (2017) – Seasons 4

Eight thieves take hostages and lock themselves in the Royal Mint of Spain as a criminal mastermind manipulates the police to carry out his plan.

THE CROWN (2016) – Seasons 4

This drama follows the political rivalries and romance of Queen Elizabeth II's reign and the events that shaped the second half of the 20th century.

THE QUEEN’S GAMBIT (2020) – Season 1

In a 1950s orphanage, a young girl reveals an astonishing talent for chess and begins an unlikely journey to stardom while grappling with addiction.