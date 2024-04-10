FPJ Exclusive: Kaatelal And Sons Fame Paras Arora Buys House Worth Rupees 70 Lakhs For His Grand Mother In Uttarakhand

Paras Arora, known for his roles in various television shows including 'Dil Diyaan Gallan' on Sony SAB and 'Udaan' on Colors TV, has recently achieved a new milestone. With over a decade of experience in the industry and notable roles in shows like 'Mahabharata' and 'Veer Shivaji,' Paras has now added another feather to his cap.

Taking to his Instagram stories, Paras shared a glimpse of his newly purchased house in Uttarakhand. After conducting some research, it was revealed that the house is valued at approximately 70 lakhs. Upon reaching out to the actor for confirmation, Paras acknowledged the news, stating, "Yes, this is true. I had this house built for my Dadi. We acquired the land some time ago and recently completed the construction. I wanted to provide her with a place she could proudly call 'apna ghar,' as she had been living in a rented house in Uttarakhand."

When asked about his grandmother's reaction to the new house, Paras mentioned, "She was very happy. She was aware of the plan, but her happiness knew no bounds when we finally moved in."

Paras was last seen in 'Dil Diyaan Gallan' opposite Kaveri Priyam. Apart from his new acquisition in Uttarakhand, the actor also owns two houses in Mumbai, where he currently resides.