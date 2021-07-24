FPJ Anniversary 2021: When Bandra was considered as an outskirt of Bombay... Subhash Ghai on Tinsel Town of India

In order to join the glorious celebration of the 93rd anniversary of The Free Press Journal, it is really heartening to share my observation and experiences of this Tinsel Town (what the Hindi film industry used to be called earlier before the word Bollywood came into being) called Mumbai. The town where I entered as an outsider and became an insider in my journey of 55 years, where the city Bombay turned to Mumbai and Subhash to Subhash Ghai as a filmmaker and the founder of world class film and media arts institute known as Whistling Woods International in Mumbai. A place which has my nostalgic memories of the places I grew up, places which became milestones in my growth from the hardest of struggles to the most blessed achievements, whatever so far.

As a young lad of 20 years who was born in Nagpur, brought up in Delhi and graduated in commerce in Rohtak, where I was developing my passions in dramatics at university level. I went to FTII Pune to graduate myself in cinema — my first learning academy where I had to change my perspectives to learn the art of cinema with international vision rather than just being a boy from the north with aspirations for Hindi cinema. I witnessed and respected all kinds of cinema ranging from the Marathi, Bengali to world cinema, French cinema and meeting the best of filmmakers. I had a wonderful guru like Ritwik Ghatak, who introduced me to the definition of artistic cinema too.