Fortunate To Be Baba’s Daughter, Says Actress Koel Mallick, Lays Bare Her Bond With Screen Veteran Ranjit Mallick

Koel Mallick | Instagram

Actress Koel Mallick completed 20 years in the movie industry in 2023. Koel, who started her career with the Bengali film Nater Guru — which also featured her father, veteran Bengali actor Ranjit Mallick — wasn’t sure if movies were her calling. “When I had started, I never dreamt of sticking to this industry for so long… I thought I’ll just walk in, do a couple of films and get back to my studies.” That, however, did not happen, and the actress has starred in over 50 films while cementing her status as a top talent.

In an exclusive interview with Connected to India, hosted by veteran film critic and journalist Shoma A Chatterji, Koel opened up about the advice her father gave, which helped her choose a career path.

“I’m fortunate to be baba’s daughter,” Koel said. She shared that while people would approach her parents to cast her in films since she was in the 11th grade, Ranjit and his wife Deepa would never let the news reach their child. It was only when Koel enrolled in college and her father deemed her responsible enough to handle a career, she was allowed to act in a film.

Koel said her father, who has been associated with the movie industry since 1971, gave her a pep talk early in her career.

“My father told me this is not a fun game. There’s a lot of money invested. The producers are investing a lot of money in a film. The audience are putting in their money from their own salary to come and watch your film on a big screen. So, it’s a huge responsibility Only if you know you can take it up, then do it, if you feel you cannot, even with one percent doubt, you should not get into this industry,” she said. The message helped the actress make her mind up and follow her dreams.

Koel also spoke about her personal life, bonds with her husband, producer Nispal Singh and in-laws and juggling various roles in her life.

Watch the full interview below.

(The article is published under a mutual content partnership arrangement between The Free Press Journal and Connected To India)