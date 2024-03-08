Former Mr. India Darasing Khurana Appointed As The Commonwealth Year of Youth Champion for 2024

Darasing Khurana |

Darasing Khurana, who was recently seen in a Malayalam film Bandra has been appointed as the Commonwealth Year Of Youth Champion 2024, becoming the first Asian and the 2nd person overall to hold the title along with Prince Edward of the UK.

The Commonwealth Secretary-General, The Rt Hon Patricia Scotland KC officially appointed Darasing for this position. Talking about the artist's work, the dignitary said, "With his exceptional commitment to youth development and empowerment the Commonwealth is confident that his voice will resonate with young people across borders and inspire positive change. His dedication to this cause aligns perfectly with the values of the Commonwealth and we believe that his influential voice and advocacy will greatly contribute to the success of our endeavours during the Year of Youth."

Under this title, Darasing will play a vital role in providing informed and targeted messaging to governments, youth organizations, the private sector and the general public. His role as a high-profile spokesperson, advocate, and person of influence will be instrumental in guiding and inspiring meaningful action to promote youth development and empowerment across the Commonwealth.

Through his tenure, Darasing will collaborate closely with key stakeholders, participate in significant events, and contribute to policy discussions that shape the future of youth in the Commonwealth member countries.

Earlier, Darasing won the Mister India International title in 2017. Since then, he has been working for the betterment of the youth and the entire society. He is the brand ambassador of DATRI, world’s second largest blood stem cell donors’ registry. He also founded the Pause.Breathe.Talk Foundation to provide affordable mental health care to people. Darasing also closely works with UNICEF India as a youth advocate and now he has another title to his name.