Former American Idol star CJ Harris dies of 'apparent heart attack' at 31

A family member of CJ Harris confirmed the news to American tabloid TMZ, saying that he "suffered an apparent heart attack" on Sunday night.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, January 16, 2023, 09:25 PM IST
Former American Idol contestant CJ Harris passed away at the age of 31 on Monday after suffering from a heart attack, according to reports.

A family member of Harris confirmed the news to American tabloid TMZ, saying that he "suffered an apparent heart attack" on Sunday night and was rushed to a hospital in Jasper, Alabama, but he "didn't make it".

Harris rose to fame on the 13th season of the popular music show in 2014 and managed to build a massive fan base with his singing.

He also impressed judges Keith Urban, Jennifer Lopez and Harry Connick Jr with his voice.

"You sing because you have to sing, not because you want to sing," Keith Urban famously said on the show after hearing Harris.

Harris made it to the top-six of American Idol 13 but couldn't go beyond that stage.

