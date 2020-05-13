FM's big announcement: Anubhav Sinha asks 'where do I send my bank details', gets 'digital Thappad'

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Wednesday held a press conference at 4 pm to discuss the economic stimulus package of Rs 20 lakh crore that Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced a day earlier during his address to the nation.
But Bollywood film director Anubhav Sinha decided to make a mockery out of Sitharaman's press conference.
He took to Twitter and wrote: "Sorry I didn’t watch... where do I send my bank details????"
However, the Thappad director faced massive backlash from the users for his comment.
"Stop begging, atma nirbhar bano," a user wrote.
Here are some more reactions:
Coming back to Sitharaman's press conference, she announced that in a major initiative, the government announces Rs 3 lakh crores Collateral-free Automatic Loans for Businesses, including MSMEs.
Saying that PM Modi laid out a vision after wide and deep consultations with several sections of society. "These discussions were discussed with various ministries and the PM Modi has considered all the possibilities and the factors regarding the package that is being distributed," she said.
(To view our epaper please click here. For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)