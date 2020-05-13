FM's big announcement: Anubhav Sinha asks 'where do I send my bank details', gets 'digital Thappad'

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Wednesday held a press conference at 4 pm to discuss the economic stimulus package of Rs 20 lakh crore that Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced a day earlier during his address to the nation.

But Bollywood film director Anubhav Sinha decided to make a mockery out of Sitharaman's press conference.

He took to Twitter and wrote: "Sorry I didn’t watch... where do I send my bank details????"