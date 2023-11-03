'First ISKCON, Now Me; Be Ready To Apologise: Elvish Yadav Intimidates Maneka Gandhi Over Snake Venom Selling Allegations

Elvish Yadav | File Image

Elvish Yadav, who is in the eye of a storm for his alleged role in supplying venom of endangered snakes including Cobra snake in rave parties in Noida and Gurugram, hit back at Union Minister Maneka Gandhi on Friday (November 3), whose NGO laid the trap to expose Elvish's alleged role in the illicit business. "Shocked to see such people sitting on such posts," said Elvish in his post on X and added that going by the allegations put by Maneka Gandhi on him, she should "keep the apology ready."

Shocked To See Such People Sitting On Such Posts. Jis Hisab Se Ilzaam Lagaye Hai madam ne us hisab ki maafi bhi tayar rakhe🙏🏻 https://t.co/jSpaQM0vQs — Elvish Yadav (@ElvishYadav) November 3, 2023

Elvish Yadav also said that Maneka Gandhi was putting accusations on him just like she had accused ISKCON. Maneka in a earlier comment had accused ISKCON of selling old cows to "butchers." ISKCON had sued Maneka Gandhi for her comments and called the claims by Maneka as "baseless."

Iskon Pe Ilzaam Laga do

Mujh Pe Laga do

Aise Milti Hai ticket Lok Sabha ki? #shameonmanekagandhi — Elvish Yadav (@ElvishYadav) November 3, 2023

Elvish on Friday also released a video and called the allegations against him as basless and said he was ready to "take responsibility" if allegations are proven right by UP Police.

Maneka Gandhi explains

Maneka Gandhi explained how her people from the NGO laid the trap to expose Elvish Yadav. She said that the NGO people contacted him under the guise of buying snake venom. Elvish first sent his people and once he was assured, he agreed to sell the venom, thus exposing his role in the illicit business, said Maneka Gandhi.

Uttar Pradesh Police registers FIR against YouTuber and Bigg Boss winner Elvish Yadav, for making available snake venom at rave parties



BJP MP and founder of People for Animals (PFA), Maneka Gandhi says, "He should be arrested immediately. This is a grade-I crime - that means… pic.twitter.com/26qX6gciG3 — ANI (@ANI) November 3, 2023

