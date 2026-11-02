'Finally They Listened To Fans': Ramayana Poster Featuring Ravie Dubey As Lakshman Unveiled, Netizens React

The makers of Ramayana have been unveiling character posters of the actors, but till now, they had not shared a poster of Ravie Dubey, who plays the role of Lakshman. Fans of the actor were eagerly waiting for his character poster, and it was finally unveiled on Monday, November 2, 2026. The makers tweeted, "A devoted brother. A fearless warrior. Rama’s shield. Ravie Dubey as Lakshman. Experience Ramayana in cinemas worldwide from November 5, across all premium formats (sic)."

Check out the poster below...

A devoted brother. A fearless warrior. Rama’s shield. Ravie Dubey as Lakshman. Experience Ramayana in cinemas worldwide from November 5, across all premium formats. https://t.co/XiP08bNomF — The World Of Ramayana (@WorldOfRamayana) November 2, 2026

Netizens react to Ravie Dubey's Ramayana poster

Reacting to the poster, a netizen tweeted, "Finally they listened to fans and dropped Ravi Dubey as Laxman poster (sic)." Another X user wrote, "Finally You Guys Remembered How Important Shri Laxman is. Great Poster (sic)."

One more netizen tweeted, "Finally they are coming with poster that was needed earlier (sic)." Check out the tweets below...

Ravie Dubey as Lakshman

Ravie is one of the most popular TV actors, and everyone is excited to watch him on the big screen as Lakshman. Ramayana will mark his Bollywood acting debut.

Ramayana cast

Apart from Ravie, the movie also stars Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi, and Yash in the lead roles. Ranbir will be seen as Lord Ram in the film, Sai portrays the character of Sita, and Yash will play the character of Ravana.

The film also stars Sunny Deol as Hanuman, but reportedly, in Part 1, we will just get a small glimpse of the actor. According to reports, Ramayana Part 1 will end with Hanuman's entry; however, there's no confirmation about it.

Ramayana early reviews

A premiere of Ramayana took place in Los Angeles, USA, and the early reviews of the movie have been mixed to positive. The expectations from the film are quite high, so let's see what response it will get from the audience.