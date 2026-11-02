'Mind Is Blown': Did Karan Johar Share His Review Of Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi And Yash Starrer Ramayana?

Did Karan Johar Review Ramayana? | Instagram / YouTube

Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana, starring Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi, and Yash, is all set to release on November 5, 2026. The film had a premiere in Los Angeles, USA, last week, and the international reviews are out. The movie has received mixed to positive reviews from critics overseas. However, it looks like Karan Johar has also watched the film, as on Sunday, he shared a cryptic post on his Instagram story.

Karan posted, "Mind is BLOWN! Won't say anymore! All I will say is that it's going to be a very very exceptionally HAPPY DIWALI!!!! (sic)." Check out the post below...

Karan has not mentioned anything in his post, so it is just speculation that he praised Ramayana.

Ramayana early reviews

Ramayana's early reviews have been mixed to positive. People who have watched the movie are praising Ranbir and Yash's performances and the grand scale of Nitesh Tiwari's directorial.

Ramayana advance booking

Ramayana, for its first day, has till now sold more than six lakh tickets with blocked seats and more than five lakh tickets without blocked seats. The total gross collection till now is Rs. 25.94 crore with blocked seats, and without blocked seats, it is Rs. 21.78 crore gross.

Well, the advance booking for day one is decent, but it surely needs to show a good jump in the coming days. The film is two days away from its release.

Ramayana budget

Ramayana is made on a budget of Rs. 4,000 crore, and it will be released in two parts. So, we can consider Part 1's budget to be Rs. 2,000 crore. The film is expected to get a vast release across the globe, so let's wait and watch what response it will get at the box office.

Ramayana release date

While Part 1 is slated to release on November 5, Part 2 is scheduled to hit the big screens on Diwali next year. However, reportedly, the film has been postponed to 2028, but there's no confirmation about it.