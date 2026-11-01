Ram Gopal Varma Defends Violent Films Amid Andhra Pradesh School Chainsaw Attack: 'It's Like Blaming Ramayana For Rise In Kidnappings'

Filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma reacted to the debate over violence in films following the shocking chainsaw attack on a schoolgirl in Andhra Pradesh. Amid criticism of movies accused of glorifying aggression, RGV defended cinema and argued that blaming films for real-life crimes is misplaced.

Taking to X on Sunday (November 1), the director compared holding films responsible for violent incidents to blaming the Hindu epic Ramayana for kidnappings. “Blaming films for rise in violence is like blaming Ramayana for rise in kidnappings,” he wrote.

Blaming films for rise in violence is like , blaming Ramayana for rise in kidnappings — Ram Gopal Varma (@RGVzoomin) November 1, 2026

RGV's remarks come at a time when social media users are questioning the influence of violent scenes in films on young audiences. Several users have brought up Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Animal, starring Ranbir Kapoor, particularly a scene in which the actor's character enters a school classroom carrying a loaded gun.

The sequence has drawn attention following the Andhra Pradesh incident, with some users questioning whether filmmakers and actors should be held accountable for repeatedly portraying extreme violence on screen.

One user criticised the backlash faced by people who question violent content in cinema and wrote, "When Dhruv Rathee called out Aditya Dhar and Sandeep Reddy Vanga for glorifying violence and propaganda through films like Dhurandhar, the right-wing went after him with abuse. And now we're witnessing the kind of consequences that come from normalising hatred and glorifying violence. But In India questioning cinema is a bigger crime than questioning the mindset it promotes".

Another social media user raised concerns about films portraying extreme violence as a symbol of masculinity, arguing that such depictions could affect people's sense of empathy.

Dhruv Rathee reacts

YouTuber Dhruv Rathee also reacted to the incident and criticised films that he believes normalise violence. "Special thanks to movies like Animal and Dhurandhar For giving templates to these criminals," he wrote on X.

Special thanks to movies like Animal and Dhurandhar For giving templates to these criminals — Dhruv Rathee (@dhruv_rathee) October 31, 2026

What Happened In Andhra Pradesh School Chainsaw Attack?

The controversy erupted after a 21-year-old man identified as Hemanth allegedly entered a school in Raptadu, in Andhra Pradesh's Anantapur district, and attacked a 15-year-old girl with a chainsaw while Class 10 students were present.

Another student, Lakshmi, sustained injuries while attempting to intervene and protect the girl. According to preliminary police investigations, the accused, reportedly a relative of the primary victim, had allegedly been stalking her and attacked her after she rejected his advances.

The injured girl is undergoing treatment at Manipal Hospital in Bengaluru and was reported to be in a stable condition.