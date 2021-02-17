Filmmaker Neeraj Pandey opens a historical chapter with 'Secrets Of Sinauli: Discovery Of The Century'

Filmmaker Neeraj Pandey has opened a historical chapter with "Secrets Of Sinauli: Discovery Of The Century". The documentary, directed by Raghav Jairath and presented by Pandey, uncovers the mysteries behind the excavations in the town of Sinauli in Uttar Pradesh.

“For me, it was pretty much homecoming because I started my career in documentaries. I love the process of research that comes with any documentary,” he said.

The filmmaker sees a great future of documentaries in the time to come. “It is an evolving market, and it's going to be a major force in the years to come, when we talk about documentary storytelling. Now, with the advent of platforms in our country, the audiences today are getting exposed to good stories in this documentary genre,” he said.

The documentary is currently streaming on Discovery+. Apart from this, the filmmaker also revealed that his much-acclaimed project, the Special Ops franchise will be in multi-series format, with actor Kay Kay Menon returning as agent Himmat Singh in Special Ops 1.5.

"Rather than, going into the typical season two format, or season three format, (we thought) let's do something more exciting, which is how the idea of Special Ops 1.5 came about, where we go back in time. We go to the year 2001," Pandey said. Called the Himmat story, it is essentially about the incident and the case that shaped Himmat Singh as an individual and as an officer. "It is set in the aftermath of Parliament attacks", Pandey informs.