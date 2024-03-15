Fighter OTT Release Date: Know All About Plot, Platform & Cast

Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone and Anil Kapoor starrer Fighter is not just another action-packed film; it promises thriller and action with a feeling of patriotism. After a successful run at the box office, the film is now all set to enthrall the audience on OTT.

Where to watch Fighter

Fighter is an Indian Hindi-language action film directed by Siddharth Anand and written by Ramon Chibb. If you love watching patriotic movies, then this movie is for you.

The film will stream on Netflix starting March 21, 2024. It also promises to give a cinematic experience from the comfort of your home.

Plot

The film revolves around the incident of the Pulwama attack, where officers of the Indian Air Force fight against the Pakistan terrorists. It is based on the true events of the Pulwama attack.

The film tells the story of Squadron Leader Shamsher Pathania, who aspires to serve the Indian Air Force (IAF). As he joins the IAF, he faces many challenges that he must overcome to become a hero by exceeding his limits.

Cast and Production

The film's cast includes Anil Kapoor as Group Captain Rakesh "Rocky" Jaisingh, Karan Singh Grover as squadron leader Sartaj "Taj" Gill, Hrithik Roshan as a squadron leader Shamsher "Patty" Pathania, Nishant Khanduja as flying officer, Deepika Padukone as squadron leader Minal "Minni" Rathore, Rishabh Sawhney as Azhar Akhtar and Sanjeeda Sheikh as Saanchi Gill, among others.

The cinematography was done by Satchith Paulose and the music was composed by Sanchit Balhara and Ankit Balhara. The film is produced by Mamta Anand, Ajit Andhare, Anku Pande, Ramon Chibb and Kevin Vaz. The movie earned over Rs 325 crore worldwide.