FIFA World Cup 2022: BTS’ Jungkook to perform at the opening ceremony in Qatar |

The FIFA World Cup 2022 will be held in Qatar from November 20 to December 18. Security forces from multiple nations will help police the tournament during which about 1.2 million fans are expected in the country which itself has a population of about 3 million.

Adding to the excitement, BigHit’s official Twitter handle announced on Saturday that South Korean boy band BTS‘ youngest member Jungkook will be a part of the opening ceremony.

“Proud to announce that Jungkook is part of the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Soundtrack & will perform at the World Cup opening ceremony. Stay tuned!” read the tweet.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Besides Jungkook, other artists who are expected to perform at the ceremony include Nora Fatehi, J Balvin, Black Eyed Peas Diplo, Kizz Daniel, Calvin Harris, Shakira, and Dua Lipa.

Meanwhile, South Korea announced its 26-member squad led by football star Son Heung-Min for the FIFA World Cup 2022.

Having been ousted by Uruguay in the Round of 16 in 2010, South Korea will enter the World Cup hoping to advance to the knockout stages for the first time since then.

Beginning their World Cup run against Uruguay in Group H on November 24, the team will then play Ghana on November 28 and Portugal on December 2.

South Korea squad:

Goalkeepers: Kim Seung-Gyu, Jo Hyeon-Woo, Song Bum-Keun Defenders: Kim Min-Jae, Kim Young-Gwon, Kwon Kyung-Won, Cho Yu-Min, Kim Moon-Hwan, Yoon Jong-Gyu, Kim Tae-Hwan, Kim Jin-Su, Hong Chul

Midfielders: Jung Woo-Young, Son Jun-Ho, Paik Seung-Ho, Hwang In-Beom, Lee Jae-Sung, Kwon Chang-Hoon, Jeong Woo-Yeong, Lee Kang-In, Son Heung-Min, Hwang Hee-Chan, Na Sang-Ho, Song Min-Kyu.

Forwards: Hwang Ui-Jo, and Cho Gue-Sung.

Read Also Nora Fatehi to collaborate with Nicki Minaj for official FIFA 2022 anthem