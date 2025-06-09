'Feels Like I'm Coming Home Again': Navjot Singh Sidhu Shares Excitement As He Returns To The Great Indian Kapil Show (VIDEO)

The Great Indian Kapil Show is welcoming back its original laughter king, Navjot Singh Sidhu, as it returns with Season 3 on June 21 on Netflix. Sidhu will now share the judge's seat alongside Archana Puran Singh, making it a two-judge comedy court for the first time ever. The makers shared a promo of the upcoming season which features Kapil, Archana and Sidhu.

The promo video shows Kapil introducing Archana to Sidhu. With the tagline "Har Funnyvaar Badhega Humara Parivaar", the makers and Kapil have promised viewers an even bigger comedy family.

The laughter quotient is expected to double in the third season of the comedy show with Sidhu's signature shayari, booming laughs, and his nok-jhok with Archana, back on full display.

Adding a new twist, this season will also feature Superfans who will get the chance to appear on stage, not just sit in the audience. They’ll join Kapil and the gang for up-close laughs and moments that promise to be unforgettable.

Kapil Sharma expressed his excitement over Sidhu's return, saying, "Humne promise kiya tha ki Har funnyvaar badhega Humaara parivaar and I’m so excited to have Sidhu paaji part of the family along with Archana ji to enjoy all the chutkules, the shayaris and masti. The mahaul is set, so stay tuned because this season jokes aur laughter dono ho gaye hain triple."

Navjot Singh Sidhu shares his excitement

Sidhu, equally thrilled, shared, "Coming to The Great Indian Kapil Show feels like I’m coming home again. It is a home run for me. We heard the voice of the people, so many fans and well wishers who loved our interactions and wanted to see more. I’m delighted that Netflix has managed to bring this bouquet of beautiful people together and we will bloom this season for audiences worldwide. A smile doesn't cost you a cent, but it is worth millions of dollars and The Great Indian Kapil show is an instrument of God's goodwill to bring happiness to mankind - honoured to be part of it again."

He added in his trademark poetic style, "Guru, humne milkar yeh aashiyana sajaya hai, guzra zamana phir se lautke aaya hai! Main yu hi nahi pohuncha hoon yahaan par dobara, mujhe kheench kar janta ka pyaar laaya hai."

The season will also see the return of fan favourites Sunil Grover, Krushna Abhishek, and Kiku Sharda.