Pakistani film The Legend Of Maula Jatt starring Fawad Khan, Mahira to release in Delhi & Punjab on December 30?

Actors Fawad Khan and Mahira Khan's Pakistani film The Legend Of Maula Jatt, which received a humongous response in Pakistan after its release in October, will reportedly release in India soon.

According to a report in Bollywood Hungama, Zee Studios will be distributing the film in India. It was earlier reported that the film is expected to release in India on December 23. However, the release has been postponed.

It is now scheduled to release in the country on December 30, 2022. The report further stated that Zee Studios is mainly looking at releasing the film in Delhi-NCR and Punjab and later in other parts of India.

The much-loved film has crossed the Rs 200 crore mark at the worldwide box office. Also, The Legend Of Maula Jatt is the first film from Pakistan to achieve this feat.

MNS threatens against film's release in India

Earlier this month, Maharashtra Navnirman Sena leader Ameya Khopkar threatened that his party would not let The Legend of Maula Jatt to release in India. "There are plans to release Pakistani actor Fawad Khan's Pakistani film The Legend of Maula Jatt in India. It is most infuriating that an Indian company is leading this plan. Following Raj Saheb's orders we will not let this film release anywhere in India," he had tweeted.

Cinepolis Amritsar to screen the movie?

An unverified Twitter user from Pakistan claimed the movie is set to release on December 30 in India and shared an image of the movie's poster allegedly from Cinepolis cinema hall in Amritsar. His claim could not be independently verified.

About the film

The Legend Of Maula Jatt is a remake of the 1979 cult Pakistani classic film Maula Jatt. It revolves around the story of a local folk hero named Maula Jatt and how he defeats his enemy, the leader of a brutal clan, Noori Natt.

Besides Mahira and Fawad, the film also features Hamza Ali Abbasi and Humaima Malik.

Ban on Pakistani films and actors

Pakistani artists are not allowed to work in India and Pakistani films are also not allowed to be released in the country after the 2016 URI attacks.