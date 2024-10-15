 Fauji 2: Ankita Lokhande's Husband Vicky Jain To Star In New Version Of Shah Rukh Khan's TV Show With Gauahar Khan
Fauji 2: Ankita Lokhande's Husband Vicky Jain To Star In New Version Of Shah Rukh Khan's TV Show With Gauahar Khan

The announcement video of the show features some scenes of Shah Rukh from Fauji

Ria SharmaUpdated: Tuesday, October 15, 2024, 11:57 AM IST
article-image

Filmmaker Sandeep Singh has announced a new version of Shah Rukh Khan's iconic television show Fauji on Tuesday (October 15). Film critic Taran Adarsh took to his official social media account to share details of the project.

The show, titled Fauji 2, will star Gauahar Khan and Ankita Lokhande's husband Vicky Jain. "SandeepSingh - in collaboration with India's national broadcaster Doordarshan - brings Fauji2 in an updated, modern format," Taran wrote.

The show will introduce 12 new actors - Aashish Bhardhwaj, Utkarsh Kohli, Rudra Soni, Amardeep Phogat, Ayaan Manchanda, Niel Satpuda, Suvansh Dhar, Priyanshu Rajguru, Aman Singh Deep, Udit Kapur, Maansi and Sushmita Bhandari.

The announcement video of the show features some scenes of Shah Rukh from Fauji. It was one of his earliest appearances on television.

Playback singer Sonu Nigam has lent his voice to the title track of Fauji 2. Reportedly, the upcoming show will feature eleven songs and its music will be composed by Shreyas Puranik.

Directed by Nishant Chandrashekhar and Abhinav Pareek, Fauji 2 will air on Doordarshan and will be available in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Gujarati, Punjabi and Bengali.

Fauji 2 has been produced by Sandeep Singh along with Vicky Jain and Zafar Mehdi.

About Fauji

The show first aired in 1989 and was created by the legendary writer and producer, Lt. Col. Raj Kumar Kapoor. It revolved around the lives of Indian Army recruits undergoing training at a military academy.

Shah Rukh Khan played the lead role of Abhimanyu Rai, a dedicated and determined soldier in training. The show is often remembered by fans for its engaging storyline and SRK's portrayal of the ambitious young soldier.

Fauji also starred Rakesh Sharma, Vishwajeet Pradhan, Sanjay Taneja, Amina Shervani and others.

