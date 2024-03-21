Family Aaj Kal OTT Release Date: Know About Plot, Platform & Cast

Family Aaj Kal stars Apoorva Arora in the lead role. The series is set against the backdrop of Delhi and promises to give you an experience of the highs and lows of family life. The family drama is set to release on an OTT platform in April.

Where to watch Family Aaj Kal

The web series will release on April 3, 2024. You can watch the series on Sony LIV. It highlights the family relationship and their importance.

Talking about the show, Apoorva Arora said, "Being part of Family Aaj Kal lets me highlight an important but often overlooked aspect of modern family life. Playing a character like Meher is a wonderful chance for me to connect with audiences in a way that reflects their daily lives. I'm excited for viewers to meet Meher and her imperfect family."



About Family Aaj Kal

Family Aaj Kal cast includes Apoorva Arora, Sonali Sachdev, Aakarshan Singh, Prakhar Singh, Masood Akhtar and Nitesh Pandey. It is produced by Anushka Shah of Civic Studios and written by Manoj Kalwani. Family Aaj kal is directed by Parikshit Joshi.

Plot

The series follows the story of Apoorva Mehra as Meher, an independent and talented woman who falls in love with a cab driver and chooses him as her partner.

The trailer shows a happy family and a modern life; however, they face a moral dilemma when their daughter chooses a cab driver for her life. The trailer ends with the question of whether she will manage to convince her family or sacrifice her love.