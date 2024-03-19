Fallout OTT Release Date: When & Where To Watch Jonathan Nolan's Adventure Series

Fallout is one of the most iconic video game series. It was first debuted in 1997; the series has fourteen games till 2019. Fallout stars Ella Purnell in a lead role. The live-action drama was written and produced by Christopher Nolan's brother Jonathan Nolan and Lisa Roy. The new concept series is all set to release digitally in April.

Where to watch Fallout

Animation enthusiasts can look forward to watching the series when it is released on April 12, 2024 on Amazon Prime Video. In 2020, Prime Video had taken the rights to produce and distribute the action series.

Plot of Fallout

The TV series is an American post-apocalyptic drama created by Graham Wagner and Geneva Robertson-Dworet. The show follows the aftermath of an apocalyptic nuclear exchange in history. The trailer shows a Vault Dweller named Lucy, who is played by Ella Purnell, heading out into the wasteland. She soon discovers how things have become horrific and dangerous after the apocalypse. Jonathan Nolan has directed the first three episodes of the series.

Cast

The film's cast includes Ella Purnell, Walton Goggins, Aixa Kendrick, Leer Leary, Mason Cufari, Dave Register, Johnny Pemberton, Annabel O'Hagan, Rodrigo Luzzi, Michael Emerson, Aaron Clifton Moten, Sarita Choudhury and Kyle MacLachlan.

All about Fallout

The series will follow the story of Vaulter Lucy and her experiences as she is forced to emerge from underground and go out into the wasteland for an emergency. Graham Wagner and Geneva Robertson-Dworet are the showrunners of the series. It is produced under Kilter Films, Bethesda Game Studios, Bethesda Softworks and Amazon MGM Studios.