Fairy Folk Review: Rasika Dugal’s Film Is A Classic Tale Of Alter Egos

Director: Karan Gour

Cast: Rasika Dugal, Mukul Chadha and others

Where: In cinemas near you (limited release)

Rating: 3

We lead chaotic lives, especially in the metros, and several filmmakers have tried to shed light on the complexities of an urban couple, but director Karan Gour brings somewhat a similar subject but with an interesting twist. Fairy Folk is not a fairy tale of two working individuals who are in modern-day marriage.

Mohit (Mukul Chadha) and his wife Ritika (Rasika Dugal) encounter a genderless person who follows them to their house, and the two decide to make the person stay back. The person serves them, feeds them, goes on a morning jog with the two, and so on. Their lives take an unexpected turn when Mohit develops feelings for the other person. And what it will lead to is not ordinary.

Karan comes across as an intellectual who narrates the run-of-the-mill storyline with an unusual sense of style, treatment, and cinematic flair. His vision towards a couple and their underlying issues isn’t regular stuff; rather, he voices a plot that isn’t really out-of-the-box, but his visual approach is top-notch.

Real-life couple Rasika and Mukul are sincere and deliver noteworthy performances. Their conversations are closest to day-to-day language.

Fairy Folk is a small, sweet film that has a limited release but would do great amongst English-language audiences. Karan surely aims for a niche film and doesn’t cheat you in those 95 minutes.

The film raises certain questions about modern-day relationships, people, and their alter egos. Away from big stars and big-budget marketing campaigns, Fairy Folk is a silent and honest film.