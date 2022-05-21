'Expectations don’t make me feel pressured but have evolved me as an actor,' shares Kiara Advani

Kiara Advani is currently seen opposite Kartik Aaryan in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. The Free Press Journal caught up with the actress for an exclusive chat. Excerpts:

You have seen a big jump in the kind of films you are doing now. How has been your journey like?

It’s been unique. I feel very blessed that the way I took this journey was in the right spirit. I started with a hit, but my lows and failures taught me much if things were the other way around for me. I do learn from my and others’ mistakes, but I feel everyone has their own journey. It’s the approach to your highs and lows, and then move on from there. I am grateful to the people who supported me as an actor. It was the confidence that kept me going, and I did not give up.

Do you feel more responsible towards your stardom now?

My entourage is my support system which takes away the pressure from me and balances out everything that I do. Expectations don’t make me feel pressured but have evolved me as an actor. When you see people think that you are worth it, it is a beautiful feeling. I signed my first pan India film, not because of the pressure to be there in the race, but because my fans kept asking me when I am signing my next film.

Are you a competitive person?

I feel very inspired when I see both male and female contemporaries doing great work. I am sure there’s a sense of competition, but it is healthy and very motivating. Also, I am a very consumed person in my own work and don’t know what others are doing. Perhaps, it is my focus that I have achieved a certain position.

Was it difficult for you to step into the shoes of an iconic film like Bhool Bhulaiyaa?

It wasn’t a remake, and it’s a completely new story. It only has the essence of the first Bhool Bhulaiyaa that they have kept. Firstly, no one could get into those shoes, and Vidya Balan has uplifted Manjulika like how. I was a kid back in 2007, and it was the first horror-comedy I had ever watched. The scene where I get possessed and danced on Aami Je Tomar got me so excited that I said yes to it in the narration itself. I have never played a role like this. My choreographer, Chinni Prakash sir, did a splendid job.

How well do you choose your scripts from hereon since you have a great body of work behind?

There’s no success formula. No one knows what’s going to work and what’s not. I take up a project only if I like to watch it myself as an audience. I also feel my films should have wholesome entertainers when it comes to community viewing. I am glad that my next two releases are family entertainers. As an actor, there’s a hunger to do challenging roles, like I have been longing to do an action and a period film.

You seem to be the paparazzi’s favourite…

Till the time they aren’t intrusive, it’s fine. The moment they invade my privacy, that’s the time it will bother me. They are very entertaining whenever they all come to click me.

Published on: Saturday, May 21, 2022, 06:00 AM IST