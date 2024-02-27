Exclusive: THIS Is What Director Karan Johar Advised To Dange Actor Harshvardhan Rane

Harshvardhan Rane |

Harshvardhan Rane, who has carved his niche with films like Sanam Teri Kasam, Taish etc. will be seen in filmmaker Bejoy Nambiar’s directorial Dange. The film releases on March 1, 2024. In an exclusive interview with The Free Press Journal, actors talks about the film, his working association with Bejoy and much more. Excerpts:

Do you feel that Dange will help in adding to you your equity?

Two years ago, when Karan Johar told me that his talent agency wants to manage my work, he used the word equity, by which he meant my unsaid and unwritten value. He also told me that I haven’t done anything just for the sake of it. However, I might have not given box office successes but I didn’t let my equity go waste. I have been subconsciously working on it.

Go on…

If I would have been greedy of making money, assets etc, I would have done anything in the pressure of giving my monthly instalments. I am very happy with my jeep worth rupees seven lakhs.

Seems you don’t shy away in doing a two-hero film like Dange…

I could recalls films like Rehna Hai Tere Dil Main, Yuva, Waqt Humara Hai when I see my film. Bejoy Nambiar has discovered a gem of a genre. I wonder why makers don’t make campus dramas. I am very happy that someone like Bejoy has touched the subject of college face-off. I am sure people haven’t seen much of all this on-screen.

You are in hand-in-glove with Bejoy. How easy was it for you to match up his vision in Dange?

I faced difficulties in giving it all to him in Taish. With him, I feel that he is my parent from a different life. The way he treats me and my character is like how a parent will treat his children. Most of the times, I feel like a director’s son while shooting for his films. I am very capable of giving bad performances but Bejoy holds me back.

You haven’t done any action film so far and Dange looks like one. Did you undergo any prep for it?

The film has nothing like self boasting so prep wasn’t that hard. I feel I have got intensity and romance from my father so it’s genetically inherited in me.

Do you feel that you still haven’t got your due as an actor after doing a series of good films?

I am not yet a part of the industry. I haven’t even started to get recognised. I feel, most of the people won’t even know me in the industry since I don’t see any other reason for not working with me. If people would have bought tickets for Sanam Teri Kasam, its 2-3 parts would have been made by now. If you are hit on YouTube, that doesn’t make any producer to put in money on you.