 EXCLUSIVE! Tamil blockbuster Ayothi titled Ayodhya for its Hindi and Telugu remakes, Ajay Devgn and Venkatesh Daggubati roped in for its two versions respectively
Our source reveals details about both the projects

Lipika VarmaUpdated: Wednesday, March 15, 2023, 08:36 PM IST
Ajay Devgn | Pic: Varinder Chawla

Ajay Devgn was not the only star who tasted huge success with Drishyam 2. Venkatesh Daggubati, popularly known as Venky Mama, had starred in its 2021 Telugu version Drushyam 2. Both films were remakes of a Malayalam film titled Drishyam 2: The Resumption (2021). Now, in what can only be an amazing coincidence, a source has exclusively revealed to  The Free Press Journal  that the actors have been cast for Hindi and Telugu versions respectively of the Tamil blockbuster Ayothi (2023).

Ayothi is currently making huge waves at the box office. No prizes for guessing that no sooner any South Indian film proves to be a hit, filmmakers and actors jump on to the remaking bandwagon.

Our source says, “Ayothi is all set to be remade in  Hindi with Ajay and with Venky Mama in Telugu. It seems like the Drishyam 2 style is being repeated as Ajay was seen in its Hindi version and Venky Mama was seen in its Telugu version.”

Adding further our source confirms, “The remakes in Hindi and Telugu will go on floors probably by June 2023.”

Our source further reveals,The title of Ayothi remake in Hindi and Telugu will be the same… Ayodhya. The backdrop of the story is about the love of religion yet, it has loads of melodramatic scenes.”

Our source concludes, “The director for the Hindi version of Ayodhya is not yet finalised.”

Ayothi is Tamil-language action drama film directed by newcomer R Manthira Moorthy, which depicts human values. It stars M Sasikumar, Preethi Asrani, Yashpal Sharma, and Pugazh in the lead roles. The film released on March 3. While its initial four days failed to get the cash registers ringing, thanks to strong  word of mouth publicity, it picked up and went on to become a mega success. 

