EXCLUSIVE: Sunflower 2’s Sunil Grover Is Open To Swapping Sonu Singh For Any Female Character

Actor Sunil Grover said that he received more love as Sonu Singh in Sunflower 2 compared to the first season of the web series. Sunflower 2 is now streaming on ZEE5 Global.

Grover spoke exclusively to Connected to India about the web series, which deals with a murder committed at the Sunflower housing society.

Quizzed by actress Shreya Dave, who after acting in Gujarati movies Ekde Ek, Masti Ni Paathshala, and the upcoming Madhav Marji, made her television debut with Balaji Telefilms’ Barsatein – Mausam Pyaar Ka, Sunil Grover opened up about his experiences of working in the second season of the murder mystery.

About Sonu Singh, the character he portrays, Grover said that initially he felt it was a simple character, but as he delved deep, he saw the layers and decided to play it accordingly.

Sunil Grover also left a spoiler for season three. But for that, you’ll have to watch the video till the end to find out.

(The article is published under a mutual content partnership arrangement between The Free Press Journal and Connected To India)