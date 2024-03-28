 EXCLUSIVE: Sunflower 2’s Sunil Grover Is Open To Swapping Sonu Singh For Any Female Character
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentEXCLUSIVE: Sunflower 2’s Sunil Grover Is Open To Swapping Sonu Singh For Any Female Character

EXCLUSIVE: Sunflower 2’s Sunil Grover Is Open To Swapping Sonu Singh For Any Female Character

connectedtoindia.comUpdated: Thursday, March 28, 2024, 06:40 PM IST
article-image

Actor Sunil Grover said that he received more love as Sonu Singh in Sunflower 2 compared to the first season of the web series. Sunflower 2 is now streaming on ZEE5 Global.

Grover spoke exclusively to Connected to India about the web series, which deals with a murder committed at the Sunflower housing society.

Quizzed by actress Shreya Dave, who after acting in Gujarati movies Ekde EkMasti Ni Paathshala, and the upcoming Madhav Marji, made her television debut with Balaji Telefilms’ Barsatein – Mausam Pyaar KaSunil Grover opened up about his experiences of working in the second season of the murder mystery.

About Sonu Singh, the character he portrays, Grover said that initially he felt it was a simple character, but as he delved deep, he saw the layers and decided to play it accordingly.

Sunil Grover also left a spoiler for season three. But for that, you’ll have to watch the video till the end to find out.

(The article is published under a mutual content partnership arrangement between The Free Press Journal and Connected To India)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

EXCLUSIVE: Sunflower 2’s Sunil Grover Is Open To Swapping Sonu Singh For Any Female Character

EXCLUSIVE: Sunflower 2’s Sunil Grover Is Open To Swapping Sonu Singh For Any Female Character

Joshua Imai Pol Kaakha OTT Release Date: When & Where To Watch Gautham Vasudev Menon's Film

Joshua Imai Pol Kaakha OTT Release Date: When & Where To Watch Gautham Vasudev Menon's Film

'Without Diljit Dosanjh & Parineeti Chopra, Chamkila Could Not Have Been Made': Director Imtiaz Ali

'Without Diljit Dosanjh & Parineeti Chopra, Chamkila Could Not Have Been Made': Director Imtiaz Ali

Parineeti Chopra REACTS To Netizens Speculating She's Pregnant After Her Appearance In Flowy Outfit

Parineeti Chopra REACTS To Netizens Speculating She's Pregnant After Her Appearance In Flowy Outfit

Madame Web OTT Release Date: When & Where To Watch Dakota Johnson's Film

Madame Web OTT Release Date: When & Where To Watch Dakota Johnson's Film