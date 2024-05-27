 EXCLUSIVE: 'It Took Me 24 Months To Chase Sachin Tendulkar And Convince Him For His Biopic', Says Producer Ravi Bhagchandka
As Sachin's biopic Sachin: A million dreams clocks 7 years on Monday, producer Ravi Bhagchandka shares interesting trivia about the legend, Sachin Tendulkar in an exclusive conversation with the Free Press Journal.

Rohit BhatnagarUpdated: Monday, May 27, 2024, 07:24 PM IST
Sachin: A Billion Dreams was not just a documentary it was an emotion that craved a special place in the hearts of fans. When the film initially released in 2017, audiences experienced a range of feelings, from extreme joy to deep love, while watching the story of the God of Cricket.

As the film clocks 7 years on Monday, producer Ravi Bhagchandka shares interesting trivia about the legend, Sachin Tendulkar. He tells The Free Press Journal, “It took me a lot of time to convince him since I didn’t know him well. I had to contact my coach Paras Mamre, who was his childhood friend and he got in touch with his team. I even chased his manager for around 8-10 months. It took me additional 8-9 months to present the idea to him. In total, it took me approximately 24 months to start the project.”

Ravi Bhagchandka gearing up for his next project, Sitare Zameen Par, in association with Aamir Khan.

