(Exclusive) 'Have Noticed Surge In Popularity Of Crime Genres, Murder Mysteries:' Ashutosh Rana

JioCinema is all set to launch yet another original series, 'Murder in Mahim' on 10th May. The highly anticipated psychological thriller stars Ashutosh Rana and Vijay Raaz in leading roles. The series is a social commentary that explores the chilling murder mystery and the underbelly of Mumbai, highlighting the reconciliation of a lost friendship between Peter (Ashutosh Rana) and Jende (Vijay Raaz).

Commenting on the increasing popularity of crime genres, Ashutosh said “I've noticed a surge in the popularity of crime genres and murder mysteries among Indian audiences. It serves as an escape for viewers to immerse themselves in complex narratives and characters, transcending the realm of black and white. I'm honored to portray some iconic characters that, while not necessarily be influential, but will still resonate strongly with audiences.”

Adapted from a critically acclaimed book by author Jerry Pinto, the gripping series is helmed by Raj Acharya, and created by Tipping Point Films. It also stars talented actors Shivani Raghuvanshi and Shivaji Satam in pivotal roles.