Exclusive: Dange Director Bejoy Nambiar Reacts On Kaala’s Failure

Director Bejoy Nambiar |

Director Bejoy Nambiar grabbed the spotlight with his show Kaala (2023) and recently released theatrical, Dange, a campus drama. In an exclusive interview with The Free Press Journal, Nambiar shares what motivates him to delve into this genre, his working equation with Harshvardhan Rane and more.

When asked about how difficult for him to sustain his certain style of filmmaking over the years, Bejoy shares. “There’s no inherent approach to make sure that I sustain this style. It varies from project to project that I do. When I developed the script, the style also comes with that I feel. Every filmmaker has a certain way of telling a story and so do I. If people are keeping my signature filmmaking in mind, then I take that as a compliment.”

His last Dange that received lukewarm response is a campus drama. When asked what made him choose to this genre, he says, “I feel as a segment people have ignored campus drama as a genre. People are either watching films of big stars, and the last one being Chhichhore, I really felt there’s a void and if made correctly, then people will like it.”

“Josh is a classic in itself. Yuva was shot in the arm when it came. Those were the films that created impact on me. With Dange, I tried to do similar stuff in my own little way,” he adds.

Harshvardhan Rane, who is Bejoy’s blue-eyed boy translates his vision well on screens and Dange is yet another testimony to it. “I had an equation with him and Dange was our second project together, however, we tried to work with each other over 4-5 projects. The ease is seen in our work,” he states.

Bejoy helmed Kaala for an OTT platform in 2023. When asked if it was a deliberate attempt to make a show for a streaming company since its the need of the hour, he reveals, “It was my own show for the first time. I got the opportunity so I got to learn a lot. Although, the response wasn’t that great but I took it with a pinch of salt. I was very conscious while writing a particular character that was played by Jitin Gulati aptly.”

On a concluding note, Bejoy tells that he is open to make projects with any genre. “I like people to expect the unexpected from a genre. So, this excites me a lot. I don’t want to be tagged as a director who only deals with thrillers,” he signs off.