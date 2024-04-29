 EXCLUSIVE: Casting Director Mukesh Chhabra Reacts On False Claim Of Casting Lead Actors Only By Film Producers
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentEXCLUSIVE: Casting Director Mukesh Chhabra Reacts On False Claim Of Casting Lead Actors Only By Film Producers

EXCLUSIVE: Casting Director Mukesh Chhabra Reacts On False Claim Of Casting Lead Actors Only By Film Producers

Casting maverick Mukesh Chhabra reacts on how much he was involved in the process of casting the primary and secondary characters in a film like Chamkila.

Rohit BhatnagarUpdated: Monday, April 29, 2024, 08:00 PM IST
article-image

Known for his cinematic brilliance, filmmaker Imtiaz Ali’s latest offering Amar Singh Chamkila created a buzz around for its perfect casting, be it the lead characters Chamkila (Diljit Dosanjh) and Amarjot (Parineeti. Chopra) or the ensemble cast. The Free Press Journal caught up with the casting director Mukesh Chhabra and actor Anjum Batra, who played Tikki, Chamkila’s closest friend for an exclusive chat, where they discussed the process of reliving Imtiaz’s vision on-screen.

Casting maverick Mukesh Chhabra reacts on how much he was involved in the process of casting the primary and secondary characters in a film like Chamkila.

"There has always been a mutual understanding between me and Imtiaz since I had cast for the first Love Aaj Kal so I kind of know what kind of actors he likes to work with and who all will fit in for the ensemble cast. Since Chamkila is a biographical representation, I had face references, pictures, videos to recreate the magic. Such a process is difficult and easy simultaneously. Casting is a process that varies from projects to directors. Since I am from Punjab, I understand the casting process in a better way since the film is set there,"he explains.

Read Also
Did Mukesh Chhabra Announce Dil Bechara Sequel? Sushant Singh Rajput's Fans REACT To His Cryptic...
article-image

It is a well-known fact that producers shape projects and cast the lead actors on the basis of their market value, networking and personal relationships but Mukesh denies and claims that being a casting head on the project, his involvement in casting for primary cast is huge besides the secondary and tertiary ones.

"My involvement in the process starts from day one. There are projects like Laila Majnu, Scam etc. that are headlined by fresh faces. Even if a producer had decided a star verbally or mentally, I still sit with the team and discuss who we should cast categorically. I am a part of every discussion and it is a great achievement. It is a great change,' he states.

Read Also
THIS Is What Mukesh Chhabra Has To Say About The Casting Couch In Bollywood... Read On To Find Out
article-image

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

EXCLUSIVE: Richa Chadha On Playing Lajjo In Heeramandi, Says 'Sanjay Leela Bhansali Told Me To Study...

EXCLUSIVE: Richa Chadha On Playing Lajjo In Heeramandi, Says 'Sanjay Leela Bhansali Told Me To Study...

'Naam Daalne Ka Zarurat Nahi': Babil Khan Donates ₹50,000 To NGO Workers At Mumbai Airport,...

'Naam Daalne Ka Zarurat Nahi': Babil Khan Donates ₹50,000 To NGO Workers At Mumbai Airport,...

EXCLUSIVE: I Try To Play My Punjabi Roles Differently In Each Project, Says Amar Singh Chamkila...

EXCLUSIVE: I Try To Play My Punjabi Roles Differently In Each Project, Says Amar Singh Chamkila...

EXCLUSIVE: Casting Director Mukesh Chhabra Reacts On False Claim Of Casting Lead Actors Only By Film...

EXCLUSIVE: Casting Director Mukesh Chhabra Reacts On False Claim Of Casting Lead Actors Only By Film...

Rishi Kapoor Death Anniversary: 8 Best Films Of The Actor

Rishi Kapoor Death Anniversary: 8 Best Films Of The Actor