Esha Deol Takhtani to return on the big screen opposite Amit Sadh

Esha Deol Takhtani, who made her OTT debut with Ajay Devgn's web show 'Rudra: The Edge of Darkness' is all set to make her big screen comeback with an untitled film starring Amit Sadh, Tigmanshu Dhulia, Seema Biswas, and Milind Gunaji.

Amit Sadh took to his Instagram handle and shared the first look from the film. Amit will essay the role of an encounter specialist and is paired opposite Esha Deol for the first time. Esha on the other hand said, “My role in the film caters to the growth of women in life. It conveys a strong yet simple message that a woman can achieve the unimaginable. My character wonderfully depicts how a woman discovers herself and excels in life."

Esha was all praises for the 'Kai Po Che!' actor and called him a brilliant performer. "I made my comeback with Ajay Devgn's web show 'Rudra', and I am also working on a project with Suniel Shetty. Having worked with both these actors in the past on multiple projects, there’s been a certain level of comfort. Now, as I work with Amit, it is a new experience as he is from the newer lot of actors”, Esha added.

Produced by Pradeep Rangwani, 'Production No- 4' is written and directed by Sachin Saraf.