Inside pictures of Esha Deol's starlit birthday party

By: FPJ Web Desk | November 03, 2022
Esha Deol celebrated her 41st birthday with her family and friends by her side
Tusshar Kapoor, who worked with Esha in a couple of films including 'Kyaa Dil Ne Kahaa,' was also present at the party
Zayed Khan and Jackky Bhagnani were also spotted at the starlit party
Esha was also seen posing with her long-time Fardeen Khan at her birthday bash
Esha's sister Ahana Deol Vohra also added glam to her bash
Esha and Bharat Takhtani gave major couple goals as they posed together in matching white outfits
Esha was seen posing with her parents Dharmendra and Hema Malini on the special occasion
She lit up our Instagram feed with pictures from her birthday party
Esha Deol was all smiles with her family and friends by her side
