Inside pictures of Esha Deol's starlit birthday party

By: FPJ Web Desk | November 03, 2022

Esha Deol celebrated her 41st birthday with her family and friends by her side

Instagram

Tusshar Kapoor, who worked with Esha in a couple of films including 'Kyaa Dil Ne Kahaa,' was also present at the party

Instagram

Zayed Khan and Jackky Bhagnani were also spotted at the starlit party

Instagram

Esha was also seen posing with her long-time Fardeen Khan at her birthday bash

Instagram

Esha's sister Ahana Deol Vohra also added glam to her bash

Esha and Bharat Takhtani gave major couple goals as they posed together in matching white outfits

Instagram

Esha was seen posing with her parents Dharmendra and Hema Malini on the special occasion

Instagram

She lit up our Instagram feed with pictures from her birthday party

Instagram

Esha Deol was all smiles with her family and friends by her side

Instagram

