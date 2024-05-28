Esha Deol REACTS To Ameesha Patel's Comment On Star Kids Snatching Roles: 'My Thoughts Are Very Different'

Esha Deol and Ameesha Patel |

Actress Esha Deol started her acting journey in the 2000s with Ameesha Patel, Priyanka Chopra, and Kareena Kapoor Khan. Recently, in an interview with India Today, the actress reacted to Ameesha's remark that star kids like Kareena and Esha snatched her roles.

Esha's Reaction To Ameesha's Statement

Esha said that she disagreed with Ameesha's statement. She further said that her thoughts were different and she felt that everyone was busy in their own lives and had some great friendships in the industry. She also added that she feels no one snatched anyone's role.

She said, "Everyone was very friendly, all the girls, even the men very friendly, very warm, it was really nice... “I think we were all doing so much work and had so much to do. It is not that any one of us was sitting without work."

Here's What Ameesha's Said In 2023

Ameesha, in an interview with Bollywood Hungama in 2023, accused Kareena and Esha of snatching her roles. She revealed that, when she entered the industry, star kids like Kareena Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan, Hrithik Roshan, Tushar Kapoor, Esha Deol, Fardeen Khan, and more were launched. It was mostly the third generation coming up from the film industry.

She further stated that she was an educated outsider, a South Bombay girl. "I was the one who did not b***h on sets; I read books; I did not gossip, so I was anyway called a snob because I chose to read," she said.

Esha and Ameesha's Work Front

On the work front, Esha will be announcing her next soon. Her production debut film Ek Duaa won a National Film Award at the 69th National Film Award.

While, on the other hand, Ameesha made a grand comeback with Gadar 2 in 2023 with Sunny Deol.