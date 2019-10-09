End of discussion, Hailey and Justin Bieber prove they're the sexiest couple on Instagram

Justin and Hailey Bieber just set the temperature soaring higher with their new Calvin Klein campaign.
The Biebers are not here to have mercy on their fans, they’re here to slay. Fans were not even done drooling over Justin and Hailey’s wedding pictures, and the couple has already dropped some new pictures to leave their fans in gasps.
Calvin Klein is known for their collaboration with the hottest celebrities and their recent campaign has broken all the records. The brand brought the most talked couple ‘The Biebers’ together for a tantalizing photoshoot for their Ck50 campaign.
The super-model Hailey Bieber is already acing at what she does best, however Justin is matching up to his wife’s hotness.
The Biebers have been in the news for their second wedding. Fans were eagerly waiting for the pictures from their wedding, and when the Biebers dropped them, the internet went crazy over the adorable wedding pictures.
The Biebers have managed to leave their fans drooling yet again. Hailey took to her Instagram to share these sexy AF pictures of her and her husband.
The first picture shows the supermodel posing in a black Calvin Klein set looking her hottest self.
However what set the internet on fire is the second picture she posted of Justin and her posing for the ad campaign. The picture shows Hailey sitting on Justin’s lap straddling him. While, Justin is grabbing his wife’s voluptuous behind. The couple doesn’t just leave it there, they make it even harder for fans to breathe by piercing their eyes at the camera.
The Biebers have proved that they are not only the cutest but also the sexiest couple of 2019.
