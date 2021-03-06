Ekta Kapoor takes The Married Woman to Jaipur

While various production houses have resumed shooting for films and web series, the promotional activities surrounding the release of these projects have also being planned meticulously. Ahead of the release of her web series, ‘The Married Woman’, Ekta Kapoor too planned a promotional tour to Jaipur.

A source informs, “With things getting back to normal in the entertainment world, the Ekta is credited to lead the way once again by starting on-ground promotional city tours for her projects. Ekta, along with Ridhi and Monica, had an amazing time visiting the heritage city as part of their promotions. During their stay in the pink city, the producer and the actresses received warm welcome from the dignitaries of the city, including the princess of royal family of Jaipur – Diya Kumari and honourable minister Mamta Bhupesh,” the source adds.

'The Married Woman', featuring Ridhi Dogra and Monica Dogra, will stream from March 8 on ALTBalaji!