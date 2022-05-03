Eid special! Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Zareen Khan, Saqib Saleem, Ali Fazal and more Bollywood celebs spill the beans on their festive plans!

Nawazuddin Siddiqui

PIC: INSTAGRAM/nawazuddin._siddiqui

“During my childhood, when we lived in a village with my grandparents, they would call us one by one and give us some money. My mother belonged to a very small village... My grandfather would just give me 25 paise and call another grandchild and give him/her a few paise. He always told us to keep it a secret. They took promises and only then parted with the money. Celebrating Eid is now so different. Usually, we are busy shooting. If we are not shooting, then we definitely meet and greet friends and have some food.”

Saqib Saleem

“I am not much of a cook, but I enjoy eating. My favourite Eid delicacies are biryani and sheer khurma. These are prepared at home every year. My Eid memories are gorging on homemade food and spending time with family and friends. If I ever fancy cooking myself a meal, I would try preparing Lucknow-style dum biryani with raita.”

Zareen Khan

PIC: INSTAGRAM/zareenkhan

“My favourite Eid foods are kebabs and mutton/chicken korma with naan. I am not a fan of biryani, and if sheer khurma is considered food, then, of course, I love that over everything else. I don’t know how to cook; I only know how to eat!”

Ali Fazal

“I am celebrating Eid in Mumbai this year. I’ll be wearing Gucci, Armani or maybe just a kurta and a pyjama, depending on the mood. My favourite dish is gujiya.”

Aly Goni

“I am planning to go to Jammu to be with my family on Eid. It’s always special whenever I am with my family. My parents have gone for Umrah and will be back after Eid, so I will wait till they come back to Jammu. I have so many memories of Eid, but what’s common in all of them is me and my sister Ilham (Goni) fighting over Eidi. I am a big-time foodie, but I love the sheer khurma and biryani that my mom makes during this time. This time she is not there, so my sister is making all the delicacies. But once my mother is back, I will definitely ask her to make it for me before I come back to Mumbai.”

Iqbal Khan

“The plan is going to be simple as every year. However, we are almost Covid-free, so we might step out for a meal. We always make sure that we don’t put anybody under pressure at home for cooking delicacies. In the morning we have a nice breakfast. After namaz in the morning and after giving a little bit of Eidi to the children, we’ll head out for lunch. My favourite part of Eid is the happiness of being together and realising how blessed we are that we are celebrating the festival together as a family. My favourite delicacy is firni made by my mother. Otherwise, sheer khurma made by my wife, Sneha. It’s very different from the normal sheer khurma you see in Mumbai. This year, my wish for Eid will be that we love each other as countrymen and as human beings, and nothing should divide us at all.”

Taha Shah Badussha

PIC: INSTAGRAM/taahashah

“Eid is my favourite festival. Especially growing up in Dubai, it was a different level of celebration every Eid. Oh! The delicious dates and baklava. Oh my god, and this sweet called soomali used to be my favourite. But the top of my list was, has and always will be my mom’s mutton biryani. It is mouth-watering, and I’ve never been let down. Haha… so yea, that and my sister-in-law makes sewaiyan too. That’s a must!”

Eijaz Khan

“As it’s Ramadan Eid, me, my brother and my father will all go for Eid namaz in the morning. Most of the time, the celebration is at my elder cousin’s place, and this time Pavvitra (Punia) is going to be part of this celebration, so we all are excited about that. After namaz, we will have sheer khurma, and most importantly, we will be giving zakat before that. At this particular time, there are a lot of people who actually need it. This Eid will be very special. We will be spending time with our family; we have been away for two years now. My all-time favourite food during Eid is yakhni pulao, dal gosht, and biryani. I don’t know what Pavvitra plans to cook for Eid. Whatever she cooks, it will be special.”

Shama Sikander

“My plans for Eid are simple. It’s just going to be close friends and family get-together. I don’t cook, but my mom will be treating us with traditional food like biryani, sheer khurma and sewaiyan. Also, this is my first Eid after getting married. So it might have a little extra love for us. But we both have been together as partners fully and wholeheartedly for eight years now. So people have sort of seen us together as a couple. My favourite part of the festival is everyone coming together to celebrate. I like to have one day of a full house when people are together, and there’s a lot of good energy around.”

Sharib Hashmi

PIC: INSTAGRAM/mrfilmistaani

“My favourite Eid food is sheer khurma. I can have any amount of it. I don’t really know how to cook, but whenever I cook, my wife will be super happy. She will celebrate an extra Eid that day.”

Sajjad Delafrooz

PIC: INSTAGRAM/sajjad_delafrooz

“For me, Eid is all about biryani and more biryani. I look forward to friends either sending or calling me over for biryani!”

Faruk Kabir

PIC: INSTAGRAM/farukkabir9

”My favourite Eid food is the sewaiyan made by my mother. I also love the yakhni pulao she makes! I don’t know how to cook anything else other than the stories I write for my films!”

Published on: Tuesday, May 03, 2022, 07:01 AM IST