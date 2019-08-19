Dwayne Johnson says ‘I do’ to long-time girlfriend Lauren Hashian

Los Angeles: WWE wrestler-turned-actor Dwayne Johnson has tied the knot with his partner of over 10 years, Lauren Hashian. The duo tied the knot in Hawaii on August 18, Monday, and Johnson shared the news on Instagram.
"We Do," he captioned the pictures from their special day. Johnson, 47, and Hashian, 34, have two children together: Jasmine Lia, three, and Tiana Gia, one. The pair met back in 2006 when Johnson was filming "The Game Plan". He started dating Hashian after his split from his first wife, Dany Garcia, in 2007.
In the picture, the bride looked resplendent in an all-white lace gown with floral details, a low-cut neckline and long train. ‘The Rock’ kept it simple with a white shirt and pant for his big day; with the ocean providing the perfect backdrop for the occasion.
