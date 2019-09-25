Duchess of Sussex shows comfort is paramount, wears USD 100 flats during royal tour!

Meghan Markle knows comfort is the key! While we can't get enough of the expensive wardrobe of celebrities, filled with outfits and footwear from top designers customised just for them, The Duchess of Sussex wore a pair of USD 100 flats during the royal tour.

Meghan and her husband Prince Harry recently kicked off another royal tour, this time they are in South Africa with a special guest: Baby Archie, reported People.

Having previous tour experience, the former 'Suits' actor knows the exact trick to make it through the long, event-filled days: a pair of comfortable shoes.

That's why she brought along some of her go-to flats for those hectic long days. After spending the first day of the tour in her beloved Castaner wedges, she sported two different pairs of flats for the second day, including her tan woven leather flats from Brother Vellies and her oatmeal suede pointed-toe flats from Sam Edelman.

Earlier, she made visited Monwabisi Beach in South Africa wearing a casual outfit, including a Madewell denim jacket and the Brother Vellies flats. She later changed into her Sam Edelman flats with a cream-coloured headscarf and olive green STAUD maxi dress to visit the Auwal Mosque.

The pointed-toe flat has an elegant silhouette that makes it look sophisticated enough to wear with literally any outfit. Apart from Meghan's oatmeal suede flats, the Sam Edelman flats come in several other gorgeous hues and patterns too, including lilac, black, white leather, and snake print.

Last year, Meghan rocked a few of her other beloved flats during her royal tour, including her black pointed-toe flats from Rothy's and her black velvet Birdies slippers.

If anything Meghan prefers comfort over fashion and probably has more comfy shoe options tucked in her royal tour luggage.