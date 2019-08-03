5 times Meghan Markle smashed traditional royal stereotypes and how!

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have only been married for 14 months now, but they have already welcomed their first child Archie Harrison in May. But throughout her first year as a royal, Meghan is seen smashing traditional royal stereotypes. She prefers hugs over handshakes, wears pantsuits and not the traditional formal wear, and the most important she is a proud feminist. Following which she has been featured with nicknames such as ‘Me-Gain’, ‘Duchess Difficult’ and ‘Hurricane Meghan’. Whether you praise her or criticise her, there’s no denying the fact that she is breaking the stereotypical norms, a royal is expected to follow and causing a major stir in the family, choosing her comfort over traditions.

No stockings for her engagement photoshoot