5 times Meghan Markle smashed traditional royal stereotypes and how!

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have only been married for 14 months now, but they have already welcomed their first child Archie Harrison in May. But throughout her first year as a royal, Meghan is seen smashing traditional royal stereotypes. She prefers hugs over handshakes, wears pantsuits and not the traditional formal wear, and the most important she is a proud feminist. Following which she has been featured with nicknames such as ‘Me-Gain’, ‘Duchess Difficult’ and ‘Hurricane Meghan’. Whether you praise her or criticise her, there’s no denying the fact that she is breaking the stereotypical norms, a royal is expected to follow and causing a major stir in the family, choosing her comfort over traditions.
No stockings for her engagement photoshoot
In November 2017, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle announced their engagement in the Sunken Garden at Kensington Palace. As she showed off her engagement ring, she was seen wearing a belted Line the Label white coat. She chose not to wear nude stockings. The women in the royal family have to wear nude stockings under a dress.
When she chose messy buns
Women in the royal family are expected to cover their hair with a hat or flaunt sleek hairstyles. Meghan is often spotted in messy buns.
When she chose to walk down the aisle solo
She is the only woman in the royal history to walk down the aisle all by herself.
Frequent PDAs
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are often seen holding hands. Royal couples are expected to behave formally when in public.
She spoke at length about Harry in a magazine
Even before the couple was engaged, Meghan Markle in an interview to Vanity fair spoke at length about her relationship with Harry. She was quoted saying, "We're two people who are really happy and in love. We were very quietly dating for about six months before it became news. And I was working during that whole time, and the only thing that changed was people's perception. Nothing about me changed. I'm still the same person that I am, and I've never defined myself by my relationship.”